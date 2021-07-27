Cesar Menotti beleives with would have been an emtional moment between Lionel Messi and the late Diego Maradon after the Copa America win

The 82-year-old was the first coach to win the World Cup for Argentina during the 1978 edition hosted by Holland

Menotti claims Sergio Aguero's transfer to Barcelona this summer will hand Messi a psycological boost to the new season

Cesar Menotti has suggested that the late Diego Maradona would have held Lionel Messi in his arms crying if he was alive to witness Argentina's Copa America win, TYC Sports, Goal.

Argentina won their first Copa title in the last 28 years with the help of 34-year-old Messi who captained his side to victory against Brazil.

Menotti on what how Maradona would have reacted to Argentina's Copa America win

Cesar Menotti claims Maradona and Messi would have hugged each other crying at Copa America win. Photo by Cameron Spencer and Jeff Mitchell

And Menotti who was coach when Argentina won the 1978 Word Cup believes that it would have been an emotional moment for Maradona seeing his former player bring smiles again to the Argentines.

Menotti said:

“Diego alive, surely he would have been very happy with this title. Surely I would have gone to hug Messi and the two of them would have started crying.”

What Menotti thinks about Messi and Aguero's partnership at Barcelona

Menotti also spoke about Messi bonding with Sergio Aguero at Barcelona stressing that it will give the six-time Ballon d'Or winner a psycological boost following the departure of Luis Suarez.

Menotti added:

"Aguero and Messi will become even more friends at Barcelona. I am looking forward to seeing you together. I laugh a lot when I see them together.

"Messi was a great friend of Suárez, I still don't know what Barcelona did to let him go, something that I think Messi felt a lot. And now Agüero appears to him, with whom they are always together, with whom he has a very healthy relationship."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi's 17 seasons at Barcelona has drawn him among the players with the most trophies in their playing careers, Sports Keeda.

The Argentine ended last season with the Copa del Rey and went on to win his first senior trophy for Albiceleste at the recent Copa America tournament.

However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is behind his Barcelona teammate Dani Alves who is currently in a quest to win gold for Brazil at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

