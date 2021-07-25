A social media activist and critic of the government of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ken Eneduwa, has escaped abduction

The gunmen had stormed the venue of the burial ceremony of Eneduwa's mother in Ogwashi-Uku in Delta state

The attack by the abductors was repelled by some key top Delta state government officials saved the day for the Eneduwa's family

Ogwashi-Uku, Delta - Armed men suspected to be kidnappers reportedly stormed a funeral in Ogwashi-Uku, Delta state in an attempt to kidnap a popular social media activist and critic of the APC of Buhari-led government, Ken Eneduwa.

Legit.ng gathered that the heavily armed men in mufti came in the unmarked car arrived at the venue of a burial ceremony, of late Mrs. Eneduwa, and were heard making inquiries on the whereabouts of Ken Eneduwa, the activist son of the diseased.

It was learnt that the armed men were sure of the presence of the APC critic since it was his mother’s funeral.

The report had it that some key top Delta state government officials who were equally present at the burial saved the day for the Eneduwa's family.

According to the report, the officials made an attempt to pick Ken’s wife, Ifeoma, who was also at the event but was equally resisted by the youths of the town.

Activist canvasses for the open and fair democratic process in Nigeria

Eneduwa has been one of the vocal critics of the government of President Buhari and has leveraged his huge social media following, especially on his Facebook page to canvass for the open and fair democratic process in the country.

He spearheaded the debate on the purported fraudulent award of the Ogwashi-Ukwu Dam and was also suspected to be one of the financiers of the #EndSARS campaign in Nigeria last October.

Speaking on the development, the counsel to Ken Eneduwa, the critic and activist, Pelumi Olajengbesi, confirmed the incident, describing the incident as an unfortunate one and a sad narrative in the life of our country.

Olajengbesi further stated that there is a need for the government to address the issues of insecurity in our country, adding that the federal government must wake up to responsibility and rejig the country's security architecture.

Governor Matawalle speaks on Buhari’s efforts to end insecurity in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara state, expressed confidence in the assurances made by President Muhammadu Buhari to end insecurity in the northern parts of the country.

It was reported that Matawalle in a statement he personally signed in Sokoto on Friday, July 23, said northern governors are committed to supporting the president’s efforts to end security challenges in the country.

He appealed to leaders to rub minds toward finding solutions and developmental path of progress of the nation.

