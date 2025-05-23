The Nigerian stock market recorded a poor performance on Thursday as investors sold mostly shares

New data shows the sell-off affected the share price of May & Baker, Chellaram, Linkage Assurance and MCNichols, among others

Royal Exchange, Fidelity Bank, Japaul Gold, UBA, and Tantalizers were actively traded stocks by investors

The Nigerian stock market closed Thursday, May 22, bearish, with investors recording a combined loss of N274 billion.

Data shows that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) decreased by 0.41% to 109,183.02 points from the preceding day’s high of 109,619.1 points.

While market capitalisation decreased by 0.39% to N68.621 trillion against the preceding day’s N68. 895 trillion.

Snapshot of the market performance

In 26,176 deals, investors exchanged 1,646,952,901 shares worth N19.098 billion on Thursday.

Here is how the market performed.

Top gainers

Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust gained N4.60, rising from N46.15 to N50.75 per share, up 9.97%.

Red Star Express Plc gained N0.55, moving from N5.55 to N6.10 per share, up 9.91%.

R.T. Briscoe Plc gained N0.20, increasing from N2.09 to N2.29 per share, up 9.57%.

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc gained N0.09, rising from N0.96 to N1.05 per share, up 9.38%.

Custodian Investment Plc gained N1.80, climbing from N20.00 to N21.80 per share, up 9.00%.

Top losers

May & Baker Nigeria Plc declined by N1.30, falling from N13.05 to N11.75 per share, down 9.96%.

Chellarams Plc dropped N1.30, decreasing from N13.05 to N11.75 per share, down 9.96%.

Linkage Assurance Plc lost N0.16, moving from N1.62 to N1.46 per share, down 9.88%.

Omatek Ventures Plc declined by N0.06, dropping from N0.68 to N0.62 per share, down 8.82%.

McNichols Plc lost N0.20, decreasing from N2.30 to N2.10 per share, down 8.70%.

Top active trades

Royal Exchange Plc recorded a turnover of 903.59 million shares valued at N903.11 million.

Fidelity Bank Plc traded 137.41 million shares worth N2.42 billion.

Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc exchanged 81.68 million shares valued at N164.23 million.

United Bank for Africa Plc recorded 60.78 million shares worth N2.08 billion.

Tantalizers Plc traded 43.50 million shares, amounting to N111.52 million.

Naira appreciated against US dollar

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in the latest exchange rate data released by the CBN, the naira further appreciated against the US Dollar by 0.48 per cent or N7.69 at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

During the trading session, the exchange rate closed at N1,591.25/$1, in contrast to the preceding day’s value of N1,598.94/$1.

It was a similar performance for the naira against the euro and British pound sterling in the official market.

