Not even one area in Ogun was left for any other political party in Ogun during the last LG elections

The APC was said to have recorded total victory, claiming all the chairmanship positions in the state

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) which announced the results on Sunday, July 25, said the ruling party won by massive margins

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abeokuta, Ogun - As recorded and announced by the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) won all the council areas.

This was reported by the chairman of OGSIEC, Babatunde Osibodu, on Sunday, July 25, in Abeokuta, the state capital, Daily Trust reports.

Osibodu stated that the total number of votes cast in the election throughout the 20 local government areas in the state were 396, 641.

He said:

“I want to say that APC won all the chairmanship seats in the 20 local government areas in the state."

As he expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the electorate during the voting exercise, the OGSIEC boss disclosed that the results of the election in all the 236 councillorship positions in the Ogun would be made known to the public soon.

Osibodu also hailed the securities agencies whose operatives contributed to the smooth and peaceful conduct of the polls.

Massive victory as APC clears most Ogun councils

Earlier, it was reported that not less than 17 local government areas in Ogun were taken over by the APC in the council polls conducted on Saturday, July 24.

According to the announcement of the chairman of OGSIEC, Babatunde Osibodu, the APC claimed 17 of the 20 local councils in the recent polls.

OGSIEC listed the names of some of the APC candidates who emerged victorious as Wale Adedayo (polled 9,660, Ijebu East); Babatunde Emilola – Gazal ( polled 6,178, Ijebu – Ode), Odulate Olashile (polled 20,925 Sagamu); Shuab Ladejobi (polled 14,985 Odogbolu) and Odusanya Bolaji (polled 25,701 Ijebu-North).

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Results from the remaining three LGAs – Ado/Odo/Ota, Ifo, and Abeokuta- were expected to be released later on Sunday. Other political parties like the Labour Party(LP); New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) took part in the contest.

Source: Legit.ng