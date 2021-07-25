With the landslide victory achieved by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state during the recent local government elections, there are high chances that the ruling party will claim more councils.

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) said many areas in the state were claimed by the APC at the polls.

OGSIEC said more results from the polls are still expected (Photo: All Progressives Congress)

Source: Facebook

The announcement was made by OGSIEC's chairman, Babatunde Osibodu, on Sunday, July 25, The Nation reports.

Names, results of APC candidates for the LG elections in Lagos state

Names of some of the APC candidates who emerged victorious and their results are given below:

1. Wale Adedayo (polled 9,660, Ijebu East);

2. Babatunde Emilola Gazal ( polled 6,178, Ijebu – Ode),

3. Odulate Olashile (polled 20,925 Sagamu);

4. Shuab Ladejobi (polled 14,985 Odogbolu)

5. Odusanya Bolaji (polled 25,701 Ijebu-North).

According to Osibodu, results from areas like Odeda, Ado-Odo/Ota, and Abeokuta-South are still being awaited, Premium Times added.

Ogun LG poll: Governor Abiodun votes

Meanwhile, local government elections were underway in Ogun and Lagos states and people were already beginning to cast their votes for the preferred candidates.

Just like his colleague in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Ogun governor, Dapo Abiodun, has cast his ballot.

He voted at the Ita Osanyin Polling Unit, Iperu in Ikenne local government area of the state on Saturday.

The governor who was dressed in native attire also had a black face mask on as part of the COVID-19 protocols.

Sharing the news on his Facebook page, Abiodun said described the conduct of the election as free and fair.

He also commended the peaceful atmosphere maintained by security agencies. According to him, these should encourage the electorates to come out to cast their votes.

He stated:

"Our popular voice in votes would further ensure accountability in grassroots governance, and bring results and performance closer to us in the State's 20 local governments and 236 wards."

Source: Legit.ng