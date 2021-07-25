The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun is coasting home to total victory in the local government elections

So far, the ruling party has claimed 17 out of the 20 local councils in the southwest state as announced on Sunday, July 25

As described by the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), the election was one of the smoothest held

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ogun - Not less than 17 local government areas in Ogun were taken over by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the council polls conducted on Saturday, July 24.

According to the announcement of the chairman of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), Babatunde Osibodu, the APC claimed 17 of the 20 local councils in the recent polls, The Nation reports.

The results of other Ogun councils will be released later on Sunday, July 25 (Photo: All Progressives Congress)

Source: Facebook

OGSIEC listed the names of some of the APC candidates who emerged victorious as Wale Adedayo (polled 9,660, Ijebu East); Babatunde Emilola – Gazal ( polled 6,178, Ijebu – Ode), Odulate Olashile (polled 20,925 Sagamu); Shuab Ladejobi (polled 14,985 Odogbolu) and Odusanya Bolaji (polled 25,701 Ijebu-North).

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Results from the remaining three LGAs – Ado/Odo/Ota, Ifo, and Abeokuta- are expected to be released later on Sunday.

Other political parties like the Labour Party(LP); New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) took part in the contest.

Speaking on the conduct of the exercise, Osibodu noted that it is one of the most peaceful, credible, and fair elections in the state.

Ogun LG election: Governor Abiodun votes, shares photos from polling unit

Meanwhile, local government elections were underway in Ogun and Lagos states and people were already beginning to cast their votes for the preferred candidates.

Just like his colleague in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Ogun governor, Dapo Abiodun, has cast his ballot.

He voted at the Ita Osanyin Polling Unit, Iperu in Ikenne local government area of the state on Saturday.

The governor who was dressed in native attire also had a black face mask on as part of the COVID-19 protocols.

Source: Legit Nigeria