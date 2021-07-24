The local government elections have kicked off in Lagos state as people are already voting for the preferred candidates

Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House of Representatives joins the list of Lagosians to cast their votes at the ongoing poll

The speaker observed the COVID-19 protocol by wearing a face mask as he was spotted at Masha-Surulere, during the election

Lagos state - The people of Lagos state on Saturday, July 24, trooped out the polling units to elect chairmen and councillors for the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas in the state.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila just like the Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu cast his ballot.

Gbajabiamila casting his vote at Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, Unit 14, Ward G2, Masha-Surulere. Photo credit: @SpeakerGbaja

He voted at Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, Unit 14, Ward G2, Masha-Surulere,

Gbajabiamila dressed in a light-colored native attire had a black face mask on as part of the COVID-19 protocols.

The speaker getting accredited Sanwo-Olu before he voted. Photo credit: @SpeakerGbaja

Lagos governor casts vote

Among those who have cast their votes in the ongoing local government elections in Lagos state are Governor Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke.

They both cast their vote at Unit 019, ward 09, Femi Okunnu/Lateef Jakande Avenue, Ikoyi-2.

Sanwo-Olu and his wife reportedly arrived at about 11:00 am and voted at 11:05 am after they were accredited by the presiding officer of LASIEC, for the unit, Bamigbade Rasak Temitope.

Governor Abiodun votes, shares photos from polling unit

Meanwhile, Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, has cast his ballot as the local government elections are underway.

People in the southwest state came out as early as 8:00 am to cast their votes for the preferred candidates.

The governor voted at the Ita Osanyin Polling Unit, Iperu in Ikenne local government area of the state on Saturday, July 24.

The governor who was dressed in native attire also had a black face mask on as part of the COVID-19 protocols.

