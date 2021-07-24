The story of Melissa Reeves: why did she leave Days of Our Lives?

Melissa Reeves is an American actress best known for her performance in the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives as Jennifer Horton. She has been married for more than 30 years and has two children.

Melissa Reeves attends the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Have a look at her biography to find out more about her personal life and why she left Days of Our Lives.

Profile summary

Full name: Melissa Reeves

Melissa Reeves Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 14th March 1967

14th March 1967 Age: 54 years (as of 2021)

54 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Eatontown, New Jersey, U.S.

Eatontown, New Jersey, U.S. Current residence: Franklin, Tennessee

Franklin, Tennessee Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Famous for: Acting in Days of Our Lives

Acting in Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet and inches: 5'2"

5'2" Height in centimetres: 157

157 Weight in pounds: 123

123 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Body build: Slim

Slim Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Siblings: 1

1 Brother: David Brennan

David Brennan Father: Lawrence Brennan

Lawrence Brennan Mother: Marion Brennan

Marion Brennan Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Scott Reeves

Scott Reeves Children: 2

2 Son: Lawrence David Reeves

Lawrence David Reeves Daughter: Emily Taylor Reeves

Emily Taylor Reeves Occupation: Actress

Actress College: Lee Strasberg Institute

Lee Strasberg Institute Net worth: $9 million

$9 million Instagram: @missyreeves

Where was Melissa Reeves born?

Melissa Reeves was born on 14th March 1967 in Eatontown, New Jersey, U.S.

Who are Melissa Reeves' parents?

Melissa's father is Lawrence Brennan, while her mother is named Marion Brennan. The actress was raised along with an older brother named David Brennan.

How old is Melissa Reeves from Days of Our Lives?

Melissa is 54 years old as of 2021.

Melissa Reeves attends the Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals at Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer

Source: Getty Images

Education and career

The American actress studied acting at Manhattan's Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute. She also trained to become a dancer before pursuing acting.

She made a breakthrough in the film industry in 1983 in the movie Somewhere, Tomorrow as Georgina. In 198, she played a role in the soap opera Santa Barbara as Joe Perkins.

Her big break was when she was cast to play Jennifer in Days of Our Lives, an American television daytime soap opera broadcast on NBC. It is one of the longest-running scripted television shows in the world.

Below is a list of movies and TV shows that Melissa Reeves has appeared in.

TV series

1985-2020: Days of Our Lives as Jennifer Horton/Jennifer Horton Deveraux/Jennifer Rose Deveraux

as Jennifer Horton/Jennifer Horton Deveraux/Jennifer Rose Deveraux 1987: The Hitchhiker as Denise O'Mell

as Denise O'Mell 1985: Highway to Heaven as Cathy

as Cathy 1984-1985: Santa Barbara as Jade Perkins

as Jade Perkins 1985: Hotel as Jenny

Movies

2017: Where the Fast Lane Ends as Rachel Morgan

as Rachel Morgan 2001: Basic Training as Shannon

as Shannon 2000: Days of Our Lives' 35th Anniversary as Jennifer Horton

as Jennifer Horton 1999: Half a Dozen Babies as Becki Dilley

as Becki Dilley 1994: Winter Heat as Jennifer Horton

as Jennifer Horton 1993: Night Sins as Jennifer Horton

as Jennifer Horton 1992: One Stormy Night as Jennifer Deveraux

as Jennifer Deveraux 1986: Summer Camp Nightmare as Heather

as Heather 1983: Somewhere, Tomorrow as Georgina

Appearance as herself

2014: Live from the Red Carpet: The 2014 Daytime Emmy Awards

2003-2005: SoapTalk

2001: Days of Our Lives' Christmas

1995: The 11th Annual Soap Opera Digest Awards

1994: 50 Years of Soaps: An All-Star Celebration

1991: The Image Workshop

1991: 7th Annual Soap Opera Awards

1990: The Marsha Warfield Show

1990: 6th Annual Soap Opera Awards

1989: 5th Annual Soap Opera Awards

1988: Win, Lose or Draw

1988: The New Hollywood Squares

What happened to Melissa Reeves on Days of Our Lives?

Melissa first appeared in Days of Our Lives in 1985 as Jennifer. In an interview, she stated that she was so young when she started acting in the show. She had just turned 18 years old.

Melissa Reeves arrives for The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Days of Our Lives series centres on two main families, the Hortons and the Bradys, who live in the town of Salem. Melissa played Jennifer on the show until 1995 when she abruptly left during the show's thirtieth anniversary.

As a result, Corday Productions and Sony TV Entertainment sued her for breach of contract. Reeves paid an undisclosed sum to settle the case outside of court. The actress returned in 2000; however, she again left the show for the second time in 2006.

After staying out for almost a period of four years, she came back to the show in 2010 for a one-month guest stint and subsequently became a regular cast member.

Why did Melissa Reeves leave Days of Our Lives?

When production resumed after a gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on September 15, 2020, it was stated that Reeves had decided not to return to the role, and the part would be recast.

So is Melissa Reeves coming back to Days of Our Lives? According to Soap Opera Network, the actress is expected to return shortly for her role on the daytime drama series, just in time for the traditional hanging of Christmas decorations on the Horton Christmas tree.

Reeves' return to the daytime drama series was initially rumoured after Kelli Gustafson, manager of the Jack and Jennifer Classic Days Instagram account, revealed that she talked with the actress at an event in Tennessee and that she gladly communicated the news of her comeback.

Melissa Reeves' family

Melissa is married to Gregory Scott Reeves, an actor and country music artist. The pair began dating in 1988 and married on March 23, 1990, in the presence of friends and family.

Melissa and Scott have two children together. Emily Taylor, Melissa Reeves' daughter, was born on June 23, 1992, and Lawrence David was born on August 4, 1997.

Body measurements

Melissa is 5 feet 2 inches tall (157 cm) and weighs 123 pounds (57 kgs). The actress has blonde hair and blue eyes.

How much is Melissa Reeves worth?

According to Idol Net Worth, Melissa Reeves' net worth is estimated to be $9 million. She has gained her wealth from her acting career.

Melissa Reeves is a wonderful actress. She is expected to return to her role in Days of Our Lives soon.

READ ALSO: Zach Kornfeld's biography: age, height, girlfriend, Try Guys

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Zack Kornfeld. He is an American actor, producer, director, writer and YouTuber. He is famously known as a member of The Try Guys group.

The YouTuber is in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Maggie Bustamante, a social media personality. Read on to find out all about his life.

Source: Legit