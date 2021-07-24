The story of Melissa Reeves: why did she leave Days of Our Lives?
Melissa Reeves is an American actress best known for her performance in the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives as Jennifer Horton. She has been married for more than 30 years and has two children.
Have a look at her biography to find out more about her personal life and why she left Days of Our Lives.
Profile summary
- Full name: Melissa Reeves
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 14th March 1967
- Age: 54 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Eatontown, New Jersey, U.S.
- Current residence: Franklin, Tennessee
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Famous for: Acting in Days of Our Lives
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet and inches: 5'2"
- Height in centimetres: 157
- Weight in pounds: 123
- Weight in kilograms: 56
- Body build: Slim
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Siblings: 1
- Brother: David Brennan
- Father: Lawrence Brennan
- Mother: Marion Brennan
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Scott Reeves
- Children: 2
- Son: Lawrence David Reeves
- Daughter: Emily Taylor Reeves
- Occupation: Actress
- College: Lee Strasberg Institute
- Net worth: $9 million
- Instagram: @missyreeves
Where was Melissa Reeves born?
Melissa Reeves was born on 14th March 1967 in Eatontown, New Jersey, U.S.
Who are Melissa Reeves' parents?
Melissa's father is Lawrence Brennan, while her mother is named Marion Brennan. The actress was raised along with an older brother named David Brennan.
How old is Melissa Reeves from Days of Our Lives?
Melissa is 54 years old as of 2021.
Education and career
The American actress studied acting at Manhattan's Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute. She also trained to become a dancer before pursuing acting.
She made a breakthrough in the film industry in 1983 in the movie Somewhere, Tomorrow as Georgina. In 198, she played a role in the soap opera Santa Barbara as Joe Perkins.
Her big break was when she was cast to play Jennifer in Days of Our Lives, an American television daytime soap opera broadcast on NBC. It is one of the longest-running scripted television shows in the world.
Below is a list of movies and TV shows that Melissa Reeves has appeared in.
TV series
- 1985-2020: Days of Our Lives as Jennifer Horton/Jennifer Horton Deveraux/Jennifer Rose Deveraux
- 1987: The Hitchhiker as Denise O'Mell
- 1985: Highway to Heaven as Cathy
- 1984-1985: Santa Barbara as Jade Perkins
- 1985: Hotel as Jenny
Movies
- 2017: Where the Fast Lane Ends as Rachel Morgan
- 2001: Basic Training as Shannon
- 2000: Days of Our Lives' 35th Anniversary as Jennifer Horton
- 1999: Half a Dozen Babies as Becki Dilley
- 1994: Winter Heat as Jennifer Horton
- 1993: Night Sins as Jennifer Horton
- 1992: One Stormy Night as Jennifer Deveraux
- 1986: Summer Camp Nightmare as Heather
- 1983: Somewhere, Tomorrow as Georgina
Appearance as herself
- 2014: Live from the Red Carpet: The 2014 Daytime Emmy Awards
- 2003-2005: SoapTalk
- 2001: Days of Our Lives' Christmas
- 1995: The 11th Annual Soap Opera Digest Awards
- 1994: 50 Years of Soaps: An All-Star Celebration
- 1991: The Image Workshop
- 1991: 7th Annual Soap Opera Awards
- 1990: The Marsha Warfield Show
- 1990: 6th Annual Soap Opera Awards
- 1989: 5th Annual Soap Opera Awards
- 1988: Win, Lose or Draw
- 1988: The New Hollywood Squares
What happened to Melissa Reeves on Days of Our Lives?
Melissa first appeared in Days of Our Lives in 1985 as Jennifer. In an interview, she stated that she was so young when she started acting in the show. She had just turned 18 years old.
Days of Our Lives series centres on two main families, the Hortons and the Bradys, who live in the town of Salem. Melissa played Jennifer on the show until 1995 when she abruptly left during the show's thirtieth anniversary.
As a result, Corday Productions and Sony TV Entertainment sued her for breach of contract. Reeves paid an undisclosed sum to settle the case outside of court. The actress returned in 2000; however, she again left the show for the second time in 2006.
After staying out for almost a period of four years, she came back to the show in 2010 for a one-month guest stint and subsequently became a regular cast member.
Why did Melissa Reeves leave Days of Our Lives?
When production resumed after a gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on September 15, 2020, it was stated that Reeves had decided not to return to the role, and the part would be recast.
So is Melissa Reeves coming back to Days of Our Lives? According to Soap Opera Network, the actress is expected to return shortly for her role on the daytime drama series, just in time for the traditional hanging of Christmas decorations on the Horton Christmas tree.
Reeves' return to the daytime drama series was initially rumoured after Kelli Gustafson, manager of the Jack and Jennifer Classic Days Instagram account, revealed that she talked with the actress at an event in Tennessee and that she gladly communicated the news of her comeback.
Melissa Reeves' family
Melissa is married to Gregory Scott Reeves, an actor and country music artist. The pair began dating in 1988 and married on March 23, 1990, in the presence of friends and family.
Melissa and Scott have two children together. Emily Taylor, Melissa Reeves' daughter, was born on June 23, 1992, and Lawrence David was born on August 4, 1997.
Body measurements
Melissa is 5 feet 2 inches tall (157 cm) and weighs 123 pounds (57 kgs). The actress has blonde hair and blue eyes.
How much is Melissa Reeves worth?
According to Idol Net Worth, Melissa Reeves' net worth is estimated to be $9 million. She has gained her wealth from her acting career.
Melissa Reeves is a wonderful actress. She is expected to return to her role in Days of Our Lives soon.
