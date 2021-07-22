President Buhari hosted the Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila, APC state governors, and other politicians

The lawmakers, state leaders on Thursday, July 22, visited Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir

Buhari received the politicians in batches along with Zamfara political leaders led by the state governor

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Daura, Katsina state - Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, July 22, led some members of the lower chamber to pay Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Legit.ng gathered that the Nigerian leader also played host governors elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform in his country home located along Kongolam Road, Daura.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives members of House of Representatives, APC on Sallah Homage. Photo credit: @BuhariSallauOnline

Source: Facebook

Pictures of the politicians at the president’s abode were shared by one of his media aides, Buhari Sallau, on Facebook.

Some of the APC governors, who made the trip include Kayode Fayemi, Aminu Masari, Simon Lalong, Abdullahi Sule, Abubakar Bello, Abubakar Ganduje, Gboyega Oyetola, Ben Ayade, David Umahi, and Muhammed Yahaya.

Zamfara political leaders also on the entourage were led to Daura by Governor Bello Matawalle.

Buhari treks home in Katsina after prayers, photo, video emerge

Earlier, Buhari really proved that he was a former military leader as he trekked to his house in Daura, Katsina state, after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers.

A video that captured moments when the Nigerian leader went back home on foot was shared by one of his media aides, Bashir Ahmad, on Facebook.

While President Buhari walked majestically, he was greeted by a cheering crowd of villagers in Daura on Tuesday afternoon, July 20.

Eid-el-Kabir: Buhari donates N1m, cows, rice to NYSC members

Meanwhile, there was joy and celebration among members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Daura, Katsina state, on Tuesday, July 20, over the philanthropic gestures of President Buhari.

In the spirit of festivity, President Buhari gifted the corps members and NYSC officials N1 million, two cows, and 20 bags of rice.

Disclosing the president's show of kindness in a statement, the spokesman of the service in Katsina, Alex Obemeata, said the gifts came when a delegation visited him at his private residence.

Source: Legit