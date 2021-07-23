The Sokoto State High Court has concluded the hearing in a case against an undergraduate of Sokoto state university, Joseph Oladapo Philips

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission accused the student of violating sections of the Sokoto state Penal Code Law

The anti-graft commission disclosed how the defendant fraudulently obtained funds dishonestly from victims

Sokoto - An undergraduate of the Sokoto State University, Joseph Oladapo Philips, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a Sokoto State High Court for internet fraud.

The verdict was delivered on Friday, July 23, 2021, after the student was charged to court by the Sokoto zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the agency said in a statement via Facebook

Joseph Oladapo Philips used social media to perpetuate his fraud. Photo: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

The verdict

The trial judge, Justice Mohammed Sifawa, found the accused guilty of obtaining over N7 million ($18,700) from two victims under the guise of an American soldier serving in Afghanistan.

The one-count charge against him read:

"That you Joseph Oladapo Philips "male" sometime in 2021 at Sokoto within the judicial division of the High Court of Sokoto State, did fraudulently cheat one Lisa Farley from North Carolina and Joey Jaitrong by dishonestly deceiving them to collect the total sum of $18,700 when you presented yourself to them as a United States soldier deployed to Afghanistan and sending documents of false pretence to them via your Instagram platform which you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 310 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 311 of the same Law.''

Philips pleaded guilty to the charge and the court convicted and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment with an option of N500, 000.

The convict was also ordered to pay the sum of $18,700 United States Dollars as restitution to the victim through the EFCC.

Source: Legit.ng