The anti-graft body, EFCC, is all out to track and arrest all cyber-criminals across Nigeria, especially Lagos state

This is why the commission on Wednesday, July 14, warned hotel owners of harbouring thieves in their establishments

The agency said upon successful convictions, hotel owners found to be accomplices to criminals might be imprisoned for five years

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that owners of hotels in which cyber-criminals lodge could be in danger of being and imprisoned for about five years upon conviction.

This position by the EFCC came as a reaction to news reports that kicked against its recent operation at a hotel in Lagos, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Giving details of the said operation, the anti-graft agency explained that its officers encountered women in some rooms of a hotel in Lekki who pleaded that they were unclad to stop them from arresting suspects.

The commission noted that this has lately become the antics of rogues "who procure ladies to plead that they are without clothes "as a decoy, to allow their consort destroy incriminating items in their devices before arrest.”

It added:

The hotel owner perhaps is ignorant of the fact that he could become an accomplice and liable for allowing his premises to be used for cybercrime, in contravention of section 3 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act.

"The section provides that, a ‘person who, being the occupier or is concerned in the management of any premises, causes or knowingly permits the premises to be used for any purpose which constitutes an offence under this Act is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of not less than 5 years without the option of a fine."

The EFCC reiterated that under the leadership of its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, it will continue to follow due process in its operation.

