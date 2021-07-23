More than three weeks after their arrest the 12 detained aides of Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), on Friday, July 23, got what some might call a favourable ruling at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a hearing presided over by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, the court received an ex parte application from the suspects' lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, before ordering the Department of State Service (DSS) to produce the detained aides, Punch reports.

Moreover, the judge asked the DSS to present before the court its argument as to why the plaintiffs should not be admitted to bail.

Part of the application filed by Olajengbesi ordered the security service to “show cause as to why the applicants should not be granted bail in accordance with the provision of section 32 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and other extant laws in Nigeria.”

The matter was adjourned to Thursday, July 29, before which the DSS are expected to produce the activist's aides.

Source: Legit.ng