Legit.ng, Nigeria's most visited news website with over 10 million monthly readers (Alexa ranking), has emerged as one of the finalists at the WAN-IFRA 2021 African Digital Media Awards (the Best News Website category).

The African Digital Media Awards is the "most prestigious digital news awards on the African continent".

Legit.ng, Nigeria's number one news website, has emerged as a finalist in the WAN-IFRA 2021 African Digital Media Awards.

It is presented by WAN-IFRA, the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers.

The awards, presented annually, recognise publishers who have delivered unique and original digital media projects in the last 12 months.

Legit.ng is the only Nigerian news media shortlisted for the finalists' stage in the prestigious "Best News Website or Mobile Service" category, alongside three other South African news platforms.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Legit.ng, Nigeria's foremost tech-driven media platform

Since its establishment in 2012, Legit.ng (formerly NAIJ.com), a technology-driven media platform, has been leading the way in Nigeria with exclusive news coverage, unique interviews, interactive formats and real human stories.

With an easy to use mobile app serving over five million users, an interactive website with an infinite scroll and front page designed to improve user experience, a unique Content Management System (CMS) developed by our highly experienced technical team, Legit.ng is positively advancing the practice of audience-focused journalism in Nigeria.

Legit.ng: Journalism with a human face

Beyond being interactive and outstanding, Legit.ng's content also makes positive impacts and changes the country, Africa, and the world at large, for the better.

In March 2021, Legit.ng made another major milestone by joining the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Media Compact.

As a member of the SDG Media Compact, we play a critical role in raising awareness about the SDG by reporting relevant issues such as eradication of poverty and hunger, access to quality education and gender equality.

Among other laudable initiatives, Legit.ng recently launched a relief initiative tagged Legit Charity. It is aimed at helping the homeless children of Calabar by providing them with food and clothes.

With Digital Talks, we also curate a business email/newsletter and online lectures with the aim to not only inform and entertain our community of readers but also educate and share with them important knowledge to successfully navigate Nigeria's business ecosystem.

Source: Legit