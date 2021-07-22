Elon Musk, the founder of vehicle manufacturer, Tesla, has stated bitcoin will be accepted for the purchase of the company's car

Musk gave condition for the cryptocurrency to be accepted by Tesla as he suggested that renewable energy should be used to develop the crypto

The decision was positively accepted by the bitcoin community as the value of the cryptocurrency rose following Musk's comment

Tesla founder, Elon Musk, has hinted that the vehicle manufacturer has not ruled out acceptance of bitcoin, a statement that was well received by bitcoin market.

Musk's statement comes almost three months after rejecting bitcoin as a payment option for Tesla vehicles, faulting environmental issue for the decision.

The automaker started accepting the cryptocurrency in February 2021, before stopping in May, a decision that crashed the bitcoin and crypto market since mid-May.

But Tesla will have a change of mind once renewable energy becomes 50% bitcoin miners' main power, Musk said during a webinar organised by Crypto Council for Innovation.

He further stated that:

"As long as there is a conscious effort to move bitcoin miners toward renewables then Tesla can support that."

Bitcoin reacts positively to Musk's statement

Since the comment by Musk, bitcoin has risen by 7.58% in the last 24 hours as the price of the crypto jumped having crashed below $30,000 between Monday and Tuesday.

Bitcoin price appreciated from $31,000, hours after the statement by the SpaceX boss, to about $32,815, before reverting back below $32,000.

During the same period under review, the most popular cryptocurrency had traded as low as $29,514.52 - the digital coin's year-to-date is now at 9.09% as at Wednesday night, as bitcoin trades at 32,042.53 at the same period.

