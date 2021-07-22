The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Yahaya, has visited the Headquarters 7 Division of the Nigerian Army

General Yahaya explained why the Regimental Sergeant Majors of the Nigerian Army are important to the force

The military commander promised to ensure renovation of existing dilapidated structures in the army Barracks

Maiduguri, Borno state - The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has handed a brand new vehicle to the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) of Headquarters 7 Division, Master Warrant Officer Mohammed Babayo.

The COAS handed over keys and official documents of the vehicle to RSM during an operational visit to the Division on Wednesday, 21 July 2021.

General Yahaya stated that RSMs play a crucial role in the army. Photo: HQ Nigerian Army

The spokesperson of the army, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement via Instagram stated that the COAS said the move is aimed at restoring the prestige associated with the office of an RSM.

Yahaya says RSM need requisite logistics

He described RSM as the custodian of Nigerian Army customs, ethics, and traditions. He also said RSMs in the Nigerian Army and the military globally, play a pivotal role in refining, grooming, and putting the regimental lives of young officers and soldiers in check.

The army in a Facebook post said the army commander disclosed that it is paramount to provide RSM with requisite logistics to enhance their confidence and competence.

He disclosed that he will ensure the construction of tied-down accommodation for the RSMs, as well as renovate existing dilapidated structures in Army Barracks to demonstrate his commitment in this regard.

It will be recalled that the COAS had earlier presented two Hilux vehicles to Army Headquarters and Army Headquarters Garrison RSMs, during the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2021 in Abuja.

Troops send Boko Haram terrorists parking from Yobe Town

Meanwhile, troops of the Nigerian Army fighting insurgency in the north were able to thwart what could have been a deadly attack on Geidam town in Yobe state.

The brave soldiers in an offensive operation subdued the Boko Haram terrorists and sent them out from the town in the evening of Wednesday, July 21, Daily Trust reported.

Yobe is one of the many hot target spots ravaged by Boko Haram and ISWAP members.

