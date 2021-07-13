A Christian leader, Bishop David Oyedepo, has reacted to complaints about the absence of popular church pastors at late TB Joshua’s burial

The general overseer of the Living Faith Church International highlighted some things a person does that disqualifies him or her from being a friend to him

According to the renowned preacher, he can’t be friends with people who say nothing can work in Nigeria

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide has revealed that he loves all ministers of God but he can’t be a friend to all of them.

Oyedepo in a sermon shared on the official Facebook of the church disclosed that it’s not possible because he can’t be friends or hang around with people who say nothing can work in Nigeria.

The renowned clergyman during a church service on Sunday, July 11, said he is a repairer of the bridge.

The popular cleric's remark is coming amid complaints by some Nigerians that none of the top church leaders in Nigeria attended the burial ceremony of the late Prophet TB Joshua on Friday, July 9.

Recall that dignitaries, ministers of God attended the main laying-to-rest service for the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), however, a number of pastors, church owners and religious leaders were absent at the event.

Many had expressed disappointment that top Nigerian pastors failed to identify with the deceased prophet even in death.

Nigerians, however, have reacted to his statement with many supporting the man of God.

seundreams wrote:

"Don't let's pretend we all dont have someone we don't associate with but that doesn't mean we don't like or wish them well, some will still misinterpret him."

leaddyskincare wrote:

"The point he is making is Positivity and Negativity can’t be friends! Black and white don’t mix.Don’t come and misinterpret him."

kennedyexcel wrote:

"But Jesus Christ was a friend to everyone, That’s why i love TB Joshua his a friend to everyone including those that hated him."

eyebiokinoluwaseun wrote:

"Pure truth. You can't be friends with everyone but you can love them from a safe distance."

brideandmaidsfactory

"Gbam!!!! When you understand the power of the tongue! You will stop saying nothing can work in Nigeria."

List of dignitaries from Nigeria and abroad at late preacher's burial

Legit.ng had earlier reported that dignitaries at the burial ceremony included Lagos state commissioner for home affairs, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also on the list was Dele Momodu, the publisher of Ovation Magazine, deputy governor of Ondo state Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and the chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria Lagos state chapter, Rt. Rev. S.T.V Adegbite.

Also sighted at the ceremony were musicians Tee mac, Byron Cage, and Shirley Murdock who all gave outstanding musical performances at the event.

TB Joshua buried in Lagos

Meanwhile, the remains of the renowned televangelist and founder of the SCOAN was buried inside his church premises in the Ikotun area of Lagos state.

The 57-year-old was buried in the presence of his widow, Evelyn; his children, family members, and other loved ones.

According to the SCOAN media team, millions around the world joined in paying their last respects to the late prophet.

