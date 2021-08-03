The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the former chairman of the INEC, Attahiru Jega, to face his academic works instead of commenting on politics

Jega had asked Nigerians to reject both the PDP and the APC in the next general elections and vote for a new reliable party

The PDP, however, said it was unfair and wrong for the ex-INEC chairman to compare its performance with the APC

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - For asking Nigerians to reject the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections, the opposition party has hit hard at the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Daily Sun reports that the party, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was wrong for anyone to compare its performance with the APC.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the former INEC chairman, Attahiru Jega over his comments on the party. Credit: PDP.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Ologbondiyan said while PDP during its 16 years tenure paid off the country’s debt and revamped the economy with massive jobs created for citizens, the APC has wrecked the economy.

APC blasts ex-INEC chairman Jega

Nigerian Tribute, however, reports that the APC responded to the claim by Jega, who described both the ruling party and the PDP as embroiled in the cesspit of corruption.

Professor Jega, who spoke in Kaduna, asked Nigerians to seek an alternative platform to the two main political parties in the forthcoming general elections.

National secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said Jega's judgment lacks scholarly research and was not evidence-based.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

APC chieftain blasts Attahiru Jega over outbursts on the party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the APC reacted to recent comments credited to a former chairman of the INEC.

It was reported that Jega had advised Nigerians not to vote for the ruling party and the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

The acting national secretary of the APC, Senator Akpanudoedehe, noted that the ruling party is not comfortable with the comparison with the PDP.

Source: Legit