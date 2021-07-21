Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state has said God and the people determine winners of elections in Nigeria

The APC governor said this when asked about his chances of winning the second term considering the internal crisis in the APC

Governor Oyetola also spoke on the issue of the salary of workers in the state, noting that he has been paying full salary since 2018

Iragbiji, Osun state - The governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola, has expressed hope that he would be re-elected for another term.

The Punch reported that Governor Oyetola said this on Wednesday, July 21, when asked if he could win another term in 2022 with the current crises in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Oyetola says was no “real quarrel” within the ruling APC in the state and expressed hope that he would be re-elected for a second term. Photo credit: Adegboyega Oyetola

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the governor who spoke with newsmen at his private residence in Iragbiji claimed there was no “real quarrel” within the ruling APC in the state.

Nevertheless, he said there were ongoing efforts to reach out to those that had disagreements basically on principle with his administration with a view to resolving the issues.

Governor Oyetola noted that God and the people he is ruling will determine his fate in the next governorship election in the state.

He said:

“Election winners are determined by performance or ratings by people but most importantly, God determines winners of election.

"There is no real quarrel in APC. What we have is basically disagreement on principles.”

Workers salary in Osun state

Speaking on the arrears of modulated salary owed workers by the immediate past administration, Oyetola admitted promising to offset the arrears during his electioneering.

He, however, said fulfilling the promise will depend on the resources available for his administration, stressing that he would continue to place high premium on workers’ welfare.

The governor said:

“Only few states pay salary now, I have been paying full salary since 2018. I have implemented minimum wage while many states are yet to do so.

"I am not reneging on my promise to pay salary arrears, but that will be subject to availability of funds."

Nigerian react

Governor Oyetola's statement about his re-election has drawn reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Obinna Henry Ejike said:

"Oga, God doesn't determine any election. Once politicians start involving God, then be ready for rigging. They know how to fool their fellow black men."

Samuel Kelvin said:

"What is wrong with this people？civilians are dying daily and you are busy talking about election,this people don't care about us aswear,na people wey go vote una i dey pity."

Oyetunde James said:

"And because you put your trust in God you will never be disappointed ."

Oyetola direct civil servants to wear uniform once a week

Meanwhile, in furtherance of Osun state's efforts to promote the production of Adire, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has directed all the public and civil servants to wear the locally made fabric to work every Thursday.

Oyetola made this known on Saturday, July 10, during the launch of Adire Osun at the Osun International Fashion Week.

The governor in a statement by his chief press secretary, Ismail Omipidan, which was shared on Facebook also declared every Thursday of the week ‘Adire Osun Day’.

Source: Legit.ng