Kaduna state on Wednesday, July 21, lost one of its first-class monarch in Chikun local government area, Danjuma Barde

The traditional ruler of Chikun Chiefdom died at the Nigerian Army Reference hospital after a brief illness

The tragic passing of the monarch was confirmed by Peter Aboki, the president of the Gbagyi development association (GDA)

Kaduna state - His Highness, Dr. Danjuma Barde, the first-class traditional ruler Chikun Chiefdom in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state is dead, Channels TV has reported.

The Cable confirming the development stated that the president of the Gbagyi development association (GDA), Peter Aboki confirmed Barde's death.

His Highness, Dr. Danjuma Barde, the late Esu Chikun died on Wednesday, July 21. Photo credit: @nasirelrufai

Source: Facebook

The monarch died in the early hours of Wednesday, July 21, at the Nigerian Army Reference hospital after suffering from an undisclosed illness.

Kaduna state governor reacts

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Nasir El-Rufai described the late Esu Chikun as a peacemaker who did not flinch from the challenges of modernity.

According to El-Rufai, the monarch promoted peace and embraced the diversity that development and modernity had brought to his chiefdom.

The governor's remark was contained in a condolence message to the Chikun Traditional Council and the family of Barde.

Former Kaduna state deputy governor, Bala Bantex, dies at 64

In a related development, the immediate past deputy governor of Kaduna state, Architect Bala Bantex passed away.

He died in an Abuja hospital on Sunday, July 11 at the age of 64. Bantex who is from southern Kaduna served as deputy governor to Governor Nasir El-Rufai between 2015 and 2019.

Before the 2019 general elections, he resigned from the El-Rufai administration and aspired to be a senator.

Prominent former governor dies

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu (rtd), a former military governor of Jigawa state died in Kaduna on Friday, July 16.

The Jigawa state government announced his demise in a press statement by Habibu Nuhu Kila, the special adviser on media to the governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

The statement quoted Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state as announcing, with utter sadness, the death of the retired general.

