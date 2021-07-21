A rich Nigerian CEO, Charles Okpaleke, has visited Obi Cubana at his Abuja residence with bundles of N500 notes

Sharing videos of the video, the popular socialite said the man brought the suitcase of money as a sign of honour to his late mother

Many people reacted to the video, saying that he deserves all the love he is getting from people all over

Just as you are thinking everything is over concerning Obi Cubana's mum's burial, another development surprises you more.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Cubana said a man, Charles Okpaleke, came with a briefcase to honour his mother.

Charles and Cubana greeted in a friendly way before the suitcase was opened. Photo source: @obi_cubana

Massive show of love

Another slide shows the moment the rich businessman opened the case and unloaded bundles of N500 notes.

Many people cheered on as the notes were spread over the table. There is just no end to the love Cubana has been getting since his mother's demise.

'Tensioning' us with money

As at the time of writing this report, the video has more than 3,000 comments from his followers on the platform.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

People who spent at mum's burial are rich

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi Cubana spoke about the heavy spenders at his mother's funeral whose demonstration of wealth caught people's attention.

The rich businessman said that those who came wanted to show his family love. He revealed that they are rich men who have established sources of income.

Cubana stated that they can spend their money the way they deem fit, suggesting that the guests are rich enough for such a lifestyle.

