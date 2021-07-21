The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that it would soon pick a presidential candidate who would succeed Buhari in 2023

The party made this known on Tuesday, July 20, through the national secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoehede

Akpanudoehede said that the APC was a disciplined party unlike the former ruling party that is being haunted by its past

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that at the appropriate time it would come up with a consensus and agreeable presidential candidate that will fly its flag in 2023.

Daily Trust reports that the national secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoehede, stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday, July 20, in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that the statement was in reaction to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s recent allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari had a self-succession plan.

The Nation also reports that the APC scribe, however, stressed that the party would not allow individual ambitions to derail the Buhari administration, ahead of the 2023 presidential poll.

He said unlike the opposition PDP, the APC was a disciplined party, noting that the former was just been haunted by its past.

APC is not like PDP that lacks discipline

Akpanudoedehe recalled the third term agenda of the PDP while it was in power, pointing that the APC would surprise it with the outcome of its planned congresses scheduled to commence on July 31.

He said:

“After our congresses and the national convention, we will shock them (PDP) by bringing a consensus and an agreeable candidate that will fly the flag of the party come 2023.

“APC has no third term agenda like PDP. What we are doing now is to stabilise the party and not allow individual ambitions to derail President Buhari’s administration."

