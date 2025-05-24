Belinda Effah, now known as Grace Charis-Bassey, has shared the reason she left the movie industry to become a sailor in the US

The former actress announced the good news about her latest feat a few days ago, and fans were excited about it

She granted an interview with Punch Newspaper where she shared her reason for quitting acting

Former Nollywood actress Belinda Effah, now known as Grace Charis-Bassey, has stated the reason she left her acting career in Nigeria and moved to the US, where she became an officer in the Navy.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the former actress shared the good news about gaining US citizenship after becoming a Navy officer.

Grace-Charis Bassey speaks about transition into a sailor.

Source: Instagram

In an interview she granted to Saturday Beats of Punch newspaper, Grace revealed that she experienced an identity crisis and struggled to find meaning in her acting career.

Sharing more, the US Navy officer pointed out that before she joined the US Navy, she had already become passive in acting, and it felt like she was no longer adding value to the movie industry.

Grace Charis-Bassey speaks more about herself

In the course of the interview, the former moviemaker added that acting had become routine for her, and she no longer felt she was making any impact.

However, she didn’t want to be just another actress making movies that no one was watching.

As a result of this feeling, Grace Charis-Bassey noted that she felt empty despite being passionate about her career when she first started.

Grace Charis-Bassey speaks about leaving acting

In the post, Bassey mentioned that she had to rediscover herself after feeling empty as a character.

Bassey added that she stayed away from the movie industry for over a year because of the break she took.

Grace-Charis Bassey speaks about her family.

Source: Instagram

Grace Charis-Bassey speaks about transition in the US

While speaking about her transition during training as a sailor, Grace Charis-Bassey affirmed that the journey was not easy due to her age.

She added that she was happy to be living her dreams, noting that life in the US was different from what she was used to in Nigeria.

The former actress also shared that life as a Navy officer was not entirely new to her as she attended the Nigerian Navy School in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, and her father retired as a Navy commander.

In her words:

“Before joining the Navy, I had become passive in acting. I felt stuck and wasn’t adding much value to the movie industry anymore. It all started feeling too routine; just another job for the pay. I wasn’t feeling the impact my movies were supposed to make, and I am driven by the impact I make. I didn’t want to be just another actress putting out films no one watched."

"I started losing myself in the characters I was playing. I didn’t know who I was anymore. Without acting, I had no identity. I had to go back to the basics and rediscover who I really am. It took me a while. Some people just noticed I was off the scene, but the truth is, I was away for over a year,” she shared."

Recall that other celebrities, including Big Brother Naija 2018 winner Miracle Ikechukwu, also left Nigeria a few years ago to become a certified pilot abroad.

BBNaija's Miracle Igbokwe enrolls in aviation school

Legit.ng earlier reported that Igbokwe enrolled in the Aviation Academy in Florida. He shared pictures of himself in the school.

In the caption of his post, he noted that it was his first day at school as he took his fans on a pictorial voyage to his new place of learning.

