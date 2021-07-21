Chelsea seem to be doing all they can to land Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this transfer window

The Blues are equally monitoring Bayern's Robert Lewandowski as an alternative for the Norwegian

The Stamford Bridge dwellers are said to be putting up a staggering £135m offer for the goal poacher

Chelsea are reportedly not planning to give up on their chase for Norwegian youngster Erling Haaland this summer.

Sources claim the Premier League outfit will make an offer valued at around £135 million for the Borussia Dortmund striker.

SunSport reports that the Blues have been in pursuit of the youngster for a few months now but the Bundesliga side was said to have rejected a players-plus-cash deal for the £150m-rated hotshot.

The publication has however revealed that the rejection gingered the Stamford Bridge outfit to spark up interest in Bayern Munich’s record-breaking Robert Lewandowski to boost their attack.

In spite of Chelsea's interest in the Polish forward, Haaland remains the main target for the west London club, and 90mins claims they are now readying a ‘monster offer’ for the Norwegian, and there are claims backing up the claims.

What Jan Aage Fjortoft said about Haaland

Former Premier League and Norway star Jan Aage Fjortoft told ESPN that a 'fantasy bid' of £135m is set to arrive on Dortmund's desk. He said:

“Chelsea have him as their main target. They would like to test Dortmund with a fantasy offer, and a fantasy offer will be around €150m (£135m) - double what they can get for him next summer.”

The Blues are hoping they can secure the services this summer despite him being expected to be available for £65m next year.

But Dortmund are determined to hold onto the striker for at least another season having already lost Jadon Sancho to Manchester United and they are loath to lose their talisman as well.

Roman Abramovich releases money for Haaland deal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea appear not to be giving up in their pursuit for Erling Haaland after the club's owner Roman Abramovich reportedly released funds to land the Borussia Dortmund hotshot.

Haaland has courted interest from several European clubs in recent months, with the Norwegian being linked to Real Madrid, Man City, Man United, and Barcelona.

The Blues are also among the clubs interested in the striker, with the Blues believed to be ready to do everything within their reach to land him.

