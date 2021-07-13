Erling Haaland enjoyed a spectacular campaign with Dortmund last season as he scored 41 goals in 41 matches

His impressive goalscoring form has seen a number of European clubs including Chelsea plot a summer swoop for him

The Blues, who are in dire need of a prolific attacker are said to be willing to do everything within their means to land the Norwegian

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Chelsea appear not to be giving up in their pursuit for Erling Haaland after the club's owner Roman Abramovich reportedly released funds to land the Borussia Dortmund hotshot.

Haaland has courted interest from several European clubs in recent months, with the Norwegian being linked to Real Madrid, Man City, Man United, and Barcelona.

According to Daily Mail, Chelsea are also among the clubs interested in the striker, with the Blues believed to be ready to do everything within their reach to land him.

Erling Haaland remains on the radar of Chelsea. Photo: Jose Breton

Source: Getty Images

German outlet BILD claims Abramovich has since released the funds for Thomas Tuchel's men to complete the transfer of Haaland.

However, the west London club will have offload some attacking players before getting the transfer over the line.

It is believed the Blues have already earmarked the trio of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, and Hakim Ziyech for sale should they win the race to sign Haaland.

Among the three, it was Hudson-Odoi and Abraham who endured a frustrating campaign last season, with the former being limited to just seven Premier League matches.

Abraham, on the other hand, has barely featured for Chelsea since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, with his last appearance coming in February.

The Englishman failed to feature in his side's FA Cup final against Leicester City and Champions League final vs Man City.

Ziyech, meanwhile, is a surprise inclusion in the list considering he played an influential role under Tuchel, making 39 appearances across competitions.

Haaland to get dream Chelsea shirt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Chelsea are ready to hand the 20-year-old his dream shirt number should he complete a blockbuster transfer move.

Although Chelsea will have to pay around £150million to stand any chance of luring Haaland to Stamford Bridge, it was reported back in June the Leeds-born goal-getter is 'interested in making the move to west London.

The 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker is the most sought player at the moment.

Source: Legit Newspaper