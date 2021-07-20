Billionaire daughter Temi Otedola was present at her boyfriend Mr Eazi's birthday party that happened in Ghana

Mr Eazi was spotted cutting his giant cake, to the admiration of his guests who couldn't keep their phones away

The fashion blogger was also seen on the dance floor with her man as friends gathered around them

Billionaire daughter Temi Otedola is still excited about her man Mr Eazi's 30th birthday party.

The couple were recently spotted in lovely photos and videos from the party in Ghana.

Temi Otedola shares lovely slides from Mr Eazi's party. Photos: @temiotedola

Cute moments from Mr Eazi's party

Temi took to her Instagram stories to share her favourite moments from the party.

In one of the videos, Temi shared the moment Eazi stood before his cake with a sword and firecrackers exploded just above him.

With the help of his friends, the singer used the sword to cut his giant cake.

Check out the photos and videos below. Swipe left for more:

Take a look at the cake below:

Temi also showed off her dance skills and she got sprayed with dollars.

Reactions

getitrightnaija:

"When these two de marry Abeg, we need wedding photos."

chiomaangel4u:

"Na cake be that?"

amaka.oliver:

"Happy birthday our Inlaw."

segun.adegoke:

"Nice one."

benbills007:

"HBD Gee..I like you two together,continue taking care of her bro."

emperor_royal:

"E just personalize temi. Nawa o."

olumidesweetdicky:

"God bless ur good bad guys with beautiful loving girlfriends."

Femi Otedola celebrates Mr Eazi

Legit.ng reported that billionaire Femi Otedola took to his social media page to give a shout out to his daughter's boyfriend.

Mr Eazi clocked the big 30 on Monday, July 19, and the billionaire shared a photo with the musician.

Followers of the oil mogul took to his comment section to hail him for celebrating the Leg Over crooner. Some stated that he's the coolest father-in-law ever.

