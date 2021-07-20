A man's joy of finding his missing rib was cut short as he lost the woman to a 'strange' illness four days after they got married

31-year-old Ate Joy Veronica was said to have fallen ill just two days after her court wedding and passed on the next day

Nigerians on social media have expressed shock at the development with many calling for more prayers before decisions on marriage should be made

What started as a joining of two lovers in marriage has been shortlived after tragedy struck.

A Nigerian lady Ate Joy Veronica has met her end four days after walking down the aisle with her heartthrob Irabor Samuel from Edo state.

Lindaikejiblog said that the 31-year-old had her traditional wedding on June 25 and court wedding on June 26 but fell ill on June 28.

The marketing graduate was said to have passed on the following day.

The remains of the deceased has been buried in her hometown Mbarikyor Wadoor in Gwer Local Government Area of Benue state on July 10, Within Nigeria reports.

The nature of the illness couldn't be ascertained as of time of making this report.

Nigerians express shock

@oliviagloww wrote:

"Always do random check up, death is a respecter of no man."

@bishop_nawa commented:

"Those people that don’t want her to get married ,even as she finally married, now decided to take her life. What a wicked world."

@benbills007 stated:

"NaWa .. Make sure you don’t joke with your prayers and if you’re not strong with prayers,make sure you know about your spiritual world,some of y’all have spiritual husband but you don’t know,it’s when you’re married,they will come for you..May her soul rest in peace."

@maryslim03 reacted:

"This is the saddest news ave heard of late, God rest your soul."

