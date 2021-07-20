DMW star Mayorkun has taken on a new look that has gotten his fans and followers talking on social media

The Betty Butter crooner cut off his signature dreadlocks which he has been known to rock for many years

The singer posted a picture on his Snapchat page and he currently has a lowcut hairstyle

Celebrities in the music industry are known for their individual signature looks but some of them do not hold back when it’s time to switch things up.

Just recently, popular Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) singer, Mayorkun, took his fans and supporters by surprise after announcing that he finally took out his dreadlocks.

The singer has been known to rock dreads for a long period and many often look forward to the creative ways he styles the hair.

However, all of that is now in the past as a new photo posted on his Snapchat channel shows that the Betty Butter crooner now rocks a simply lowcut hairstyle.

Mayorkun didn’t bother telling his fans the reason for his change of look.

Check out a photo as sighted on social media below:

Fans react to Mayorkun’s photo

Even though it was only his hairstyle that was changed, the singer’s funny picture got many asking if he also took out his front teeth. Read hilarious comments below:

damatrix234 said:

"Before I open comments I know say people go leave him hair concentrate on him teeth.. Na una teeth?"

lee_flawless said:

"Did he cut his teeth too."

husband_materia231 said:

"Did he also removed his teeth."

nenye_ezeugwuokpan said:

"Did he remove his teeth toocause I can't see the upper one."

randylionn said:

"Your hair or teeth ? "

