The rejection of electronic transmission of election results by the National Assembly s still generating reactions

The lawmakers had rejected the exercise which was contained in the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill

Delta state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has berated lawmakers who voted against it, saying it sends wrong signals

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, on Monday, July 19 decried the National Assembly’s rejection of electronic transmission of elections results through the votes of most members of both chambers of the parliament against that clause in the Electoral Act.

Speaking when he received the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Pastor Monday Udoh-Tom, and his management team on an advocacy visit, Okowa said that the lawmakers' action could be interpreted that there was a plan to rig elections.

Governor Okowa commends INEC for its stance

He, however, commended Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its efforts at ensuring the credibility of the electoral process and for declaring that it had the capacity to transmit results electronically.

The governor warned that rejection of electronic transmission of election results could deter the country's effort at attracting Foreign Direct Investments.

He said:

“Once Nigerians trust our electoral process, many Nigerians will come out to register and vote during elections. We need to change the narrative of many Nigerians that whether they vote or not, results will still come out the way they want them.

“I want to specially congratulate the INEC chairman for coming out to insist that INEC has the capacity to truly transmit election results and I do not see any reason why any Nigerian would want to vote for non-transmission of election results.

“It’s actually very wrong. It gives the people the impression that people are out to rig elections from day one. It’s not the best for us as a nation and it sends wrong communication.

“It’s not just good for our economy and our image as a nation, because until people learn to trust our electoral processes, it will be difficult for people to come in and do business with us.

“The elections that will come before 2023 will be a test of what we can be looking forward to in 2023 and I believe INEC will do its best.”

INEC insists it can transmit election results electronically

Recall that INEC had insisted that it has the capacity to transmit election results electronically.

Festus Okoye, the INEC national commissioner and chairman (Information and voter education committee) made this known.

Okoye said that the Nigerian Communication Commission and telecommunication committees have also okayed its e-transmission capacity.

On his part, Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue state, has alleged that members of the All Progressives Congress have a hidden agenda for voting against the electronic transmission of results.

Ortom in a recent interview with a national newspaper said the ruling party plans to rig the next general elections.

He warned that whoever is coming during the 2023 poll with the mind to rig should steer clear and have a rethink as Benue is a PDP state.

