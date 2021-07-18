The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has replied members of the National Assembly over their resolution of e-transmission of election results

Festus Okoye, the INEC national commissioner and chairman (Information and voter education committee) said the commission has the capacity to transmit the results

Okoye said that the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) and telecommunication committees have okayed e-transmission capacity

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the rejection of electronic transmission of election results by the National Assembly in the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill.

The Punch reports that the commission said on Saturday, July 17, that the use of the technology would be feasible in the deepening of democracy in Nigeria.

Senate gave conditional electronic transmission of election results.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the INEC premised its optimism on the fact that its joint committee made up of telecommunication stakeholders had revised the system and concluded that electronic transmission of results was practicable.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the newspaper, Festus Okoye, the INEC national commissioner and chairman (Information and voter education committee) made this known in Abuja.

INEC has the capacity to transmit election results electronically in 2023

He said the INEC was committed to deepening the use of technology in the electoral process and had many times demonstrated it through the creative, innovative and strategic deployment and application of technology.

The Nation also reports that Okoye said the commission has the assurance of the service providers that they have provided similar technological solutions to other agencies and have the capacity to deploy technology to cover a few blind spots.

Okoye stated that domestic election observers and the media applied for accreditation to observe and cover elections electronically and that henceforth, political parties would submit the names and photographs of their polling agents electronically.

NCC says it can’t guarantee 100% safety of e-transmission of election results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that barely 24 hours after the resolution of the Senate, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it cannot guarantee total safety for the electronic transmission of results.

It was reported that an executive commissioner of the NCC, Adeleke Adewolu, told lawmakers at the House of Representatives on Friday, July 16, that while concerns over the electronic transmission of results are genuine, no system can guarantee a 100% shield from hacking.

Adeleke admitted that this cannot be compared with the real-time upload, adding that the House of Representatives had failed to reach an agreement over the controversial clause.

