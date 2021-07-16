The defection of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress has triggered a legal battle in an Abuja court

The governor's former party is unhappy that he left their platform after securing electoral victory

The PDP has accused the APC of using unwholesome practices to win members, but the ruling party has denied the accusation

FCT, Abuja - The Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, could be sacked from office if the Federal High Court in Abuja rules against him in a suit challenging his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Premium Times reported that the court on Friday, July 16, decided to adjourn the case till September 29 for mention.

Matawalle has justified his decision to join the APC. Photo: Governor Bello Matawalle

Source: Facebook

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, reportedly took the decision after the plaintiffs in the suit, Sani Kaura Ahmed and Abubakar Muhammed, withdrew two interlocutory applications seeking to stop the governor and his deputy from defecting from the party.

The applications had not been heard by the court before Matawalle defected.

The judge also ordered that PDP be made the plaintiff and directed the party to amend and file all its processes within seven, The Tribune reported.

The suit was filed by the PDP members from Zamfara state who are aggrieved that the governor took the electoral victory he earned on the platform of the party to the rival APC.

The plaintiffs had argued in their suit that the governor is ineligible to continue to hold the positions on account of defection.

PDP accuses APC of using intimidation tactics

Meanwhile, some governors on the platform of the PDP have accused the Muhammadu-led Buhari administration of intimidating them and other members of the opposition party to defect to the APC.

The accusation was made by the northern governors elected on the platform of the PDP after a meeting at the Taraba state governor’s lodge, Asokoro, Abuja on Wednesday, July 14, The Nation reported.

Governor Darius Ishaku who briefed reporters after the meeting described the actions of the APC as undemocratic and unacceptable.

