A former governor of the CBN, Chukwuma Soludo, has explained why INEC excluded him from the list of governorship candidates in Anambra state

The banker turned politician disclosed that the decision by the electoral commission does not bar him from participating in the poll

Soludo is hoping to succeed Willie Obiano as the next executive governor of Anambra state if he wins the election

Despite the exclusion of his name from the list of candidates for the November 6 Anambra governorship election by INEC, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, said he is still in the race.

This Day reported that Independent National Electoral Commission, on Friday, July 16, dropped the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Valentine Ozigbo and that of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Soludo from the list.

INEC had published Chukwuma Udoji as the authentic candidate of APGA based on a court order served on it in relation to the primaries of the political parties and other processes leading to the election.

However, Soludo in a statement by his media aide, Joe Anatune, said he would contest the Anambra election despite his exclusion by INEC.

Soludo’s nomination by APGA justified

According to The Punch, Anatune explained that Soludo’s nomination by APGA was in line with the electoral law and INEC guidelines.

He stated that the Jigawa state court judgment which INEC relied on in excluding Soludo’s name will be overturned effortlessly.

Anatune said:

''Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo will participate in the governorship election as the APGA candidate. His nomination was strictly in line with the Electoral Law and INEC guidelines. INEC observed the APGA Congress on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, where he was nominated after winning 93.4 per cent of the valid votes cast in a free, fair and transparent manner which was broadcasted live on national television networks as part of deepening the democratic process in Nigeria.

“Our team of dedicated and competent legal experts has studied the judgment and is confident of overturning it effortlessly. The party is at liberty to nominate the right candidate so long as due process is followed. Soludo’s nomination followed due process religiously.”

The statement urged supporters of the ex-CBN governor not to be deterred by the Jigawa state court order.

Abuja court issues criminal summons against Soludo

In another news, the Upper Area Court Zuba in Abuja has issued a criminal summons against Charles Soludo over a criminal complaint brought before it by one Oliver Bitrus.

The Punch reported that Soludo, who is a factional candidate of the APGA, was said to have abused office and breached the Code of Conduct for public officers while he held office as the CBN governor between May 29, 2004, and May 29, 2009.

Legit.ng gathered that Bitrus alleged that between the period Soludo held office as a public officer, he flagrantly breached the Code of Conduct by buying or acquiring an interest in a property known and described as No. 50 Brondesbury Park, London, NW6 7AT, United Kingdom.

