Gunmen dressed in military uniform have launched another series of devastating attacks in the Ibarapa communities in Oyo state

Eyewitnesses said one of the dead victims is a commander of the Amotekun corps in Ibarapa Central

The police operatives stationed around the area said they thought the gunmen were customs and army operatives because of the uniforms they wore

Ibadan, Oyo state - Gunmen again struck late Friday night, July 16, in Igangan and other communities in the Ibarapa area of Oyo state killing at least four residents.

The Nation reported that the attack was, however, repelled by the swift response of local security operatives.

Gunmen attacked Ibarapa communities in Oyo state killing four residents. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Legit.ng gathers that the commander of Amotekun Corps in Ibarapa Central simply identified as Muri was among those killed during the attack.

How gunmen invaded the communities

The attackers were said to have stormed Igangan in two Hilux vans, an 18-seater Hummer bus, and a Toyota Sienna bus wearing military and customs camouflage.

The residents initially lowered their guards thinking the men were customs operatives in search of suspected smugglers.

A resident was cited as saying the attackers stormed the community in large number but could not give an actual figure.

The convener Igangan development advocate, Oladiran Oladokun, has also confirmed the attack just as he noted that it was resisted by the local security operatives.

He expressed disappointment over inadequate security despite the recurrence of the attacks.

Igboora community also attacked

Igboora, the headquarters of Ibarapa Central, was also attacked, according to Oladokun who said some people were also killed in the town, including the Amotekun commander.

An Amotekun operative in Igangan who craved anonymity confirmed the development, adding that one person each was killed in the Tapa community and Ayete comunities.

He also added that the gunmen wore customs and military uniform as camouflage.

The Secretary of Farmers Union, Taiwo Adeagbo, also alleged that the attackers wore military uniforms, The Punch stated in its report of the incident.

Policemen deceived

The source added the operatives of Operation Burst at Ofiki River have been informed about the attack.

He said the policemen said they taught the gunmen were customs and army operatives and that was why they allowed them to gain access into the town.

Igangan community attacked in June

The attack on Igangan community is becoming recurrent as the town witnessed a similar ugly incident on Saturday night, June 5, with over 45 people sent to their early graves by gunmen.

The five-hour invasion in one of the seven principal towns of Ibarapaland led to the burning of more than 60 houses, while over 160 vehicles were also destroyed.

The palace of Ashigangan of Igangan, Oba Lasisi Adeoye, and a petrol filling station was also razed by the invaders who stormed the community at about 11 pm.

