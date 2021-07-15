Wonder Jodocus is a graduate nurse who runs his own business as an okada rider

He earned a Bachelor of Public Health Nursing degree from the University of Health and Allied Sciences

The 26-year-old nurse is hunting a new lucrative job that is less risky

Though Wonder Jodocus was born into a financially disadvantaged family, he refused to throw in the towel and has earned a degree from the University of Health and Allied Sciences.

After years of braving the odds, he graduated with a Bachelor of Public Health Nursing degree from the prestigious university in July 2019 and completed his mandatory national service at the Richard Novati Catholic Hospital (Comboni) at Sogakope in the Volta Region.

He said:

''I started and completed my mandatory national service this year from April 2020 to April 2021.''

The business is risky

Determined not to remain unemployed after his service to the nation, he used his savings to purchase a motorbike to work for himself as a dispatch.

But the risk involved in the business is compelling him to look elsewhere to make a decent living.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Wonder Jodocus disclosed that the business is lucrative, but he fears for his life.

He said:

''I own the bike; I bought it with the service money. I'm currently riding okada to keep myself going. The business is lucrative, but the risk involved is the problem."

He still wants to be a nurse

Wonder Jodocus, aged 26, indicated that he would ''like to practice at any institution that'll give him a chance.''

He shared beautiful photos. See the snaps below:

