Young Medical Graduate Who Could Not Get Job Becomes Okada Man as a Way to Survive
- Wonder Jodocus is a graduate nurse who runs his own business as an okada rider
- He earned a Bachelor of Public Health Nursing degree from the University of Health and Allied Sciences
- The 26-year-old nurse is hunting a new lucrative job that is less risky
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!
Though Wonder Jodocus was born into a financially disadvantaged family, he refused to throw in the towel and has earned a degree from the University of Health and Allied Sciences.
After years of braving the odds, he graduated with a Bachelor of Public Health Nursing degree from the prestigious university in July 2019 and completed his mandatory national service at the Richard Novati Catholic Hospital (Comboni) at Sogakope in the Volta Region.
He said:
Nigerian man whose girlfriend left when he turned jobless becomes CEO, shares photo of his look when she quit
''I started and completed my mandatory national service this year from April 2020 to April 2021.''
The business is risky
Determined not to remain unemployed after his service to the nation, he used his savings to purchase a motorbike to work for himself as a dispatch.
But the risk involved in the business is compelling him to look elsewhere to make a decent living.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Wonder Jodocus disclosed that the business is lucrative, but he fears for his life.
He said:
''I own the bike; I bought it with the service money. I'm currently riding okada to keep myself going. The business is lucrative, but the risk involved is the problem."
He still wants to be a nurse
Wonder Jodocus, aged 26, indicated that he would ''like to practice at any institution that'll give him a chance.''
He shared beautiful photos. See the snaps below:
He too dey lie: Reactions as Pretty Mike reveals he bought an 80k ticket for 250k after missing his flight
PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news
A 'corporate' hawker
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the video of a man who chose to go corporate with his hawking business went viral after the clip surfaced on the internet.
Former senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani, who shared the video said he met the man when he was driving into Abuja.
Perfectly dressed, the man also wore a face mask and kept it on while he was talking with Shehu in his car.
The man has a small tray containing kola nuts, sweets, and other items on one hand as he supports the wares with another.
Source: Legit Newspaper