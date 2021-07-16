The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board has shortlisted 6,500 applicants out of the 1,474,149 persons that applied for the exercise

The good news was announced on Friday, July 16, by the Commandant General of the Corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, in Abuja

Audi noted that over 1.4 million initially applied for the paramilitary job in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Friday, July 16, announced the final stage of its 2019 recruitment exercise.

Vanguard reports that the NSCDC shortlisted 6,500 candidates for its final screening out of the over 1.4 million who initially applied for the paramilitary job.

The NSCDC has shortlisted 6,500 out of 1.4m for final screening. Credit: NSCDC.

Legit.ng gathered that the Commandant General of the Corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, disclosed this at a news conference at the Corps Headquarters in Abuja.

According to the report, Audi who was flanked by the secretary and director of the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Correctional Services Board, Aisha Rufai regretted that though the exercise started in 2019 several factors, chiefly the COVID-19 pandemic stalled its conclusion.

The Punch also reports that while speaking on the processes which led to the final figure of shortlisted candidates, the CG said the number of those who applied was over 1.4 million.

He said:

“When the recruitment started, the number of those who applied was over 1.4 million when the portal was opened. Out of that, we got 670,000 who were invited to upload in the portal.

"Out of that, 200,000 really responded and out of this, 53, 116 were selected to write the Computer Based Test CBT examination. Out of this, 6, 500 candidates were shortlisted for the final screening out of which 5,000 will be selected and employed.

“We, therefore, wish to implore all candidates who sat for the CBT, that is 6,500 who have been invited for the physical screening that the final screening of credentials and physical fitness test will be via SMS from 2nd to 25th of August 2021.

He said the applicants were invited to check the application portal from July 20, 2021, for their names, screening location, guidelines and to print out their recruitment slip without which they won’t be allowed for the screening.

According to him, six centres have been designated for the exercise and a spread across the six geo-political zones.

He listed them as the NSCDC Zonal Command Headquarters Kaduna, Games Village in Bauchi, Federal University Lafia in Nasarawa state, NSCDC Training School in Oji River, Enugu state, Civil Defence College of Security Management in Abeokuta, and NABTEB in Benin, Edo state.

He added that the Corps worked in concert with the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to ensure strict adherence to the federal character principles.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

FRSC denies recruitment exercise, asks Nigerians to disregard the report

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the viral claim that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) released names of shortlisted applicants for massive recruitment has been debunked by the agency.

It was reported that in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 24, the FRSC's public education officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, informed Nigerians that the online publication is false.

He explained that the organisation often makes its vacancies public through its official platforms and social media sites.

Source: Legit