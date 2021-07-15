The Borno state governor has ordered the July salary for workers in the state to be paid ahead of the regular monthly benchmark

Governor Babagana Zulum said the move is to enable all civil and public servants to celebrate the Eid El Kabir festivities

Zulum also extended the same gesture to all People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) in preparation for the forthcoming celebration

Borno state - In a bid to allow Muslims in Borno state to shop ahead of the Eid-El Kabir celebrations, government workers in the state will be receiving their monthly salaries ahead of the regular benchmark.

According to Vanguard, Zulum approved the immediate payment to provide civil and public servants across the state support to celebrate the festivities.

The Borno state governor also released over N100 million to be shared among various categories of People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs).

The distribution to the less privileged was part of the monthly gesture initiated by the present administration, handled by Saina Buba, the commissioner sport and youth development.

Buba explained that the stipends initiated are meant to cushion hardships for the vulnerable in order for them to celebrate the forthcoming Eid El Kabir festivities.

Beneficiaries include 418 Deaf and Leopards, while 454 cripples received N15,000 to N20,000 each, depending on the unfortunate situation.

FG declares July 20, 21, as public holidays to celebrate Sallah

Earlier, the federal government declared Tuesday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 21, as public holidays to mark the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government on Thursday, July 15.

Aregbesola congratulated all Muslim faithful and Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on the celebration.

Katsina, Daura Emirates suspend Sallah festivities

Meanwhile, two prominent emirates in Katsina state, Katsina and Daura, have suspended public activities for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir, citing security reasons.

The activities affected by the suspension are public display by horse riders (Durbar) at the palaces of the emirs.

The two emirate councils implored residents to use the Sallah period to offer prayers for peace in the state and in the country.

