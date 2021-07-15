Gary Cahill and John Terry relived old times on social media after the Crystal Palace defender made a post

Terry cracked a joke about the 35-year-old's new physique which drew so much attention on his Instagram handle

Cahill will sign a new deal at Selhurst Park and will be hoping to make a name for himself under new manager Patrick Vieira

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Gary Cahill is getting ready for the upcoming Premier League season as the defender posted a photo himself getting ripped like a model, The Sun, Instagram.

Terry's joke on Cahill

The photo which had over 35,00 likes on Instagram was also flooded with comments including one from his former teammate John Terry.

Gary Cahill's new post on social media got John Terry's attention and the former Chelsea captain made fun of him. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

Cahill got Terry's attention after captioning the photo 'batteries fully charged' as the former Chelsea captain pulled out a light-hearted response saying:

"Love it big man, that's exactly why I made you get changed away from me."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Cahill and Terry's career with Chelsea and England

The centre-backs enjoyed their six-year spells at Stamford Bridge and won trophies including two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the Champions League, Europa League and League Cup.

The defensive pair also had their respective times with the England national team before announcing their retirements.

Cahill's Crystal Palace career

Cahill's current deal at Crystal Palace has expired but the 35-year-old is expected to sign a new contract extension at Selhurst Park.

With the appointment of Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira as Roy Hodgson's successor, Cahill will have to prove that he is capable of making first-team appearances in the new season.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Patrick Vieira is the new manager of Premier League club Crystal Palace after legendary boss Roy Hodgson who left his position at the end of last season, Mirror.

The 45-year-old who spent the better of his career with Arsenal, signed a three-year deal with the west London side.

The 1998 World Cup winner with France started his managerial spell with MLS club New York City FC and last coached Ligue 1 side Nice.

Source: Legit.ng