Patrick Vieira has been announced as the new manager of Premier League club Crystal Palace ahead of next season

The former France international who took over from Roy Hodgson signed a three-year deal with the Selhurst park outfit

The 45-year-old has managed Major League Soccer club ew York City FC and Ligue 1 side Nice since he began his career in 2016

Patrick Vieira is the new manager of Premier League club Crystal Palace after legendary boss Roy Hodgson who left his position at the end of last season.

The 45-year-old who spent the better of his career with Arsenal, signed a three-year deal with the west London side.

The 1998 World Cup winner with France started his managerial spell with MLS club New York City FC and last coached Ligue 1 side Nice.

Speaking to the club's official website he said:

“I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League, and manage this great football club, as we begin a new chapter together.

“It is a project that is really appealing to me, having spoken a lot with the Chairman and Sporting Director about their ambition and plans for the whole club, including the Academy.

Patrick Vieira has replaced legendary manager Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace new boss. Photo by Nice FC

"The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward.

“I am also very excited to experience the atmosphere the club’s supporters make at Selhurst Park and away from home too, and I know just how important that can be for the team.”

