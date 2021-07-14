Another powerful politician on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state

This time, it a woman, Sumbo Ajose, the treasurer of the ruling party in the state, was passed on Tuesday, July 13

Late Ajose, said to have suffered from an undisclosed sickness, died in the United States of America (USA)

The treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state, Sumbo Ajose, has been confirmed dead.

Vanguard reports that Ajose, a middle-aged politician passed on in the United States of America on Tuesday, July 13.

Cause of her death

It was gathered that Ajose had been battling with an undisclosed illness for a while and was receiving treatment on the day of her death, Sahara Reporters added.

Before her death, Ajose was the treasurer of the APC in Lagos (Photo: All Progressives Congress)

Seye Oladejo, the ruling party’s spokesman in the state, who confirmed the incident described it as “sad and unfortunate.”

Tragedy strikes as gunmen open fire on APC chieftain

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the APC, Bamidele Isibor, died from wounds he sustained during an attack by gunmen.

Isibor was a member Ondo state executive committee of the APC in Ose local government area of the state.

The party disclosed that the politician was attacked along Ifon-Imoru road at the weekend in the company of others, on his way to Ifon area after a political function. He was said to have died on Monday, June 22, from his injuries.

A spokesperson for the Ondo APC, Alex Kalejaiye, confirmed the death of the party chieftain. He condemned the violent attack on the politician which led to his death

Kalejaiye said:

“Security challenge has been a major focus of the APC-led government in Ondo State for which so much has been done.

''The attack on Isibor and others has again underscored the need for every stakeholder to support the security initiative of the state government to stamp out all forms of criminality.''

The APC spokesperson sent condolence messages to the family members of the late politician over the sad incident.

