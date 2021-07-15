Around the world, the beauty industry has picked up so much to become an important aspect of society, especially for women

The increase in social functions that range from weddings, birthday parties to bridal showers now require experienced hands to make women look even more beautiful

Legit.ng spotlights a 10-year-old girl in Ghana who has caught the attention of many with her amazing skills

With the increase in weddings, awards nights, and other big events, makeup artistry is currently a big job in Ghana. It is likely to have 6 out of 10 women, who are good at hairstyling and makeup.

What is uncommon, however, is kids playing their part in the industry. This is what Nelissa Attiogbe, a 10-year-old girl, has challenged.

A collage of Nelisa Attiogbe busily at work. Photo credit: @stylishnelisagh/Instagram

Source: UGC

The former Talented Kidz contestant has stunned many with her special skills as a makeup artist and hairstylist.

Legit.ng has learnt that Nelisa learnt these on her own.

Her customers, according to her posts sighted by Legit.ng, range from kids to adults, including males and females.

Despite her great achievement, Nelissa’s works have not received the needed attention they should.

It is in this vein that Legit.ng brings you 10 of her videos and photos to trumpet the exceptional skills and works of Nelissa Attiogbe.

1. The unique child Nelissa getting an elderly woman's makeup done:

2. Doing what she loves most:

Slide right to see the finished work.

3. Proving her skills with special effect makeup:

4. The young makeup queen with her tools ready for work:

5. Braiding the hair of one customer while other customers waited for their turn:

6. Nelissa is stylish herself:

7. All work and no play makes Nelissa a dull girl:

8. Getting a male customer ready:

9. Getting it right just the way the customer wants it:

10. Nelissa is a nail technician too:

11. Braiding and styling her co-Talented Kidz contestant, Nakeeyat, on her birthday:

12. So obsessed with her brushes:

13. She styled the natural hair of 2020 GMB contestants:

