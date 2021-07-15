Actress Bimbo Thomas has lovingly celebrated her darling son, Jayden, on the occasion of his fifth birthday

The actress poured out her heart in a lengthy Instagram post as she wished the little man a happy celebration and prayed for him

Fans, colleagues in the entertainment industry joined the actress in celebrating her son’s special day

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood movie star Bimbo Thomas is more than grateful to God for making her son, Jayden, witness another year on earth.

The doting mum recently dedicated a special post to the celebrant on her official Instagram page.

Bimbo started off by sharing how she had chosen his name even before he was welcomed into the world.

Nollywood's Bimbo Thomas marks son's 5th birthday. Photo: @iambimbothomas

Source: Instagram

She went on to share how her son has been a blessing to her life and how she is often reminded to be thankful anytime she wakes up to him.

Her post read in part:

"My son each day I wake to see you, I see the need to always be thankful, you complete my world, you’re that immeasurable gift, and I adore you with all of me, there’s always a reason to appreciate my maker…hmmm looking back at the journey so far it can only be God."

In a different portion of her post, the actress showered heartfelt prayers on her little man while wishing him well in his endeavours.

See her full post below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans, colleagues celebrate with Bimbo Thomas

The movie star wasn’t the only one who celebrated her son. Bimbo’s fans and colleagues in the industry were seen in the comment section with congratulatory messages for the young man.

Read what some of them had to say below:

bukola_adeeyo said:

"Happy birthday Jaydenlive long and prosper."

bimboafolayan said:

"Happy birthday cute jay ❤️❤️❤️❤️Continue to make mummy happy and proud."

iambimpeakintunde said:

"Cutenesses overload Keep Growing with Grace Jayden HBD."

osobatemitope said:

"Happy birthday Jayden cutey."

moren_skincare1 said:

"Happy birthday cute boy....may God continue to keep you."

Saidi Balogun marks son’s birthday

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun took to social media with a lovely photo of his lookalike son, Khalid on his birthday.

The proud father in the dedicated post on Instagram praised his son and said special prayers for him.

Fans and colleagues of the actor have also sent in congratulatory messages and birthday wishes for his son.

Source: Legit