Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party are unhappy about members of their party defecting to the APC

The Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, accused the Buhari administration of adopting undemocratic principles in politics

However, the All Progressives Congress in a statement discredited the accusations made by the PDP governor

Asokoro, Abuja - Some governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have accused the Muhammadu-led Buhari administration of intimidating them and other members of the opposition party to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The accusation was made by the northern governors elected on the platform of the PDP after a meeting at the Taraba state governor’s lodge, Asokoro, Abuja on Wednesday, July 14, The Nation reported.

Governor Darius Ishaku who briefed reporters after the meeting described the actions of the APC as undemocratic and unacceptable.

Ishiaku said:

”All governors of the PDP who have joined the ruling APC in recent times did so because of intimidation. Most of our members are also being intimidated persistently. We want the intimidation stopped because we are not comfortable.''

He faulted the current manner the APC administration was governing the country, noting that PDP governors in the north were determined to remain in their party.

However, the APC has dismissed the claims by the PDP governors as laughable.

According to The Punch, a spokesperson for the APC, John Akpanudoehede, denied the claim that the ruling party coerced politicians to join its ranks.

He said:

‘’We do not want to join issues with an opposition which is going into extinction. But let them know that all of those who have so far joined our great party did so on their own volition.’’

In another news, President Buhari on Monday, July 12, said the APC lost some states during the 2019 general elections to the opposition parties because the party subscribed to free, fair and credible polls.

The Nation reported that Buhari emphasised that the ruling party lost some states in the last election because of its tolerance and respect for individuals.

The president spoke while receiving Governors Ben Ayade (Cross Rivers) and Matawalle (Zamfara) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

