Khabib Nurmangomedov became a hero in a woman's life in the United States after taking photos with her

The grandmother who waited at the office reception proposed for a photo with the Eagles which UFC Prsident Dana White granted

The Dagestan fighter retired unbeaten in his mixed martial arts career as he promised his late father never to fight again

Khabib Nurmangomedov fulfilled a lifelong dream of an aged woman in the United States after she did everything to have a photo with the UFC legend.

How it all happened

The unnamed woman in her sixties found her way to UFC headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada and waited at the reception for Dana White to see her.

Khabib Nurmagomedov takes priceless photo with aged woman in the United States. Photo by @espnmma

Source: Instagram

She boldy wrote 'Khabib Plz stop for photo' on a placard and the UFC president Dana promised her he would fulfil her dying wish to see the retired lightweight champion.

Khabib made the grandma the happiest woman in the world as he was caught on camera holding the placard with her in a priceless photo.

Khabib's UFC history

Khabib also known as the Eagle was unbeaten in 29 fights in his mixed martial arts career and recorded 11 straight victories since he joined the UFC.

The Dagestan werstler recorded notable wins over Dustin Poirier, Connor McGregor and Justin Gaethje

The 32-year-old rertied after hise last fight with Gaethje and relinquished his lightweight belt which was recently won by Charles Oliveira who defeated Mike Chandler.

Khabib is currently running a training program for mixed martial artists as well as encouraging amateurs to venture into the sport.

