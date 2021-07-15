The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit has accused politicians of attempting to interfere with its statutory duties

The agency argued that it is not mandated by law to adhere to requests from politicians who are seeking classified information from its officials

The unit explained why its duties of crime analysis and intelligence building should not be politicised

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has warned its staff not to give in to the pressure from some politicians who are seeking classified information from the agency.

Daily Trust reported that the chief media analyst of the unit, Ahmed Dikko, warned concerned persons to desist from putting illegal pressure on the agency and stop inordinate requests for information from it.

NFIU says it is illegal for politicians to demand classified information from its office. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Scope of NFIU's operation

He expanded that laws and standards of Nigeria only permit NFIU to share information with enforcement, regulatory, defence, and security and corresponding agencies in over 170 countries.

The agency said:

“We are forced to react to attempts to introduce politics, illegal pressure on and inordinate requests for information from the NFIU.”

“We had to appropriately enlighten all calibre of officers in this category to know that Intelligence Institutions of government are generally apolitical, operating within a fixed and tailored mandate.''

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to The Punch, Dikko noted that NFIU was created to support crime analysis and intelligence building locally and internationally.

EFCC accuses Bukola Saraki of hindering probe against him

In another news, a former Senate president and ex-governor of Kwara state, Bukola Saraki, has been accused of hindering the process by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe him.

The News reports that the anti-graft agency made this known on Wednesday, July 14, at the Federal High Court, Abuja. The counsel to the EFCC, Chile Okoronkwo, told Justice Anwuli Chikere when the fundamental rights enforcement suits filed by Saraki were mentioned in the court.

Saraki, who was the Senate president during the eighth National Assembly, is being probed by the anti-graft agency over his activities at Kwara state governor.

Source: Legit