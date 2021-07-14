Sergio Aguero has stated that his Argentina teammate Lionel Messi needed the Copa America more than anything else

The Seleccion were crowned champions for the first time 28 years with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner playing a major role

Argentina defeated their fiercest rivals Brazil in the final by 1-0 as Messi won the MVP and the Golden Boot awards respectively

Lionel Messi's Copa America win for Argentina is the most trophy needed for the 33-year-old, according to teammate Sergio Aguero, Barca Blaugranes.

The Albiceleste won their first Copa since 1993 and it was Messi's first for his native country after they were twice denied by Chile in the final.

The six-Ballon d'Or winner has been criticized by many having won many trophies for Barcelona and individual accolades.

Lionel Messi's best friend Sergio Aguero has expressed that the Copa America win meant a lot to his teammate. Photo by Alexandre Schneider

Source: Getty Images

He has now silenced his critics following an individual display at the Copa, winning the Most Valuable Player and the Golden Boot awards

Speaking to Spanish news media outlet Mundo Deportivo, Aguero said:

“Leo was very excited, he was the one who needed it the most. He had already won many titles, but he knew that a title with the national team would give him that extra joy to be more calm and relaxed. He deserved it. He is very happy, and we realize that his happiness is our happiness.

“It is a different, incredible happiness. Difficult to explain the feeling. We couldn’t believe it, we were shocked. Until we got to the AFA podium we couldn’t believe it, against Brazil, in Brazil ...”

