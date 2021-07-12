Lionel Messi made an emotional reunion with his wife Antonella Ruccozzo at the airport in Rosario, Argentina

It was the first time the couples with three children met after Albiceleste's successful campaign at the just concluded Copa America

The Seleccion lifted their first Copa America title since 1993 and it was Messi's first senior trophy for his homeland

Lionel Messi's biggest fan has always been his wife Antonella Ruccozzo and the pair met for the first time since he helped Argentina win Copa America, Marca, Football Espana.

The 33-year-old broke the voodoo denying him a senior trophy for his native country regardless of the many trophies he won individually and in Barcelona.

Romantic reunion

Messi'immediately spoke to his childhood sweetheart on FaceTime while he was celebrating Argentina's victory over Brazil at the Maracana Stadium in Rio De Janeiro.

On the other hand, Messi has gone on to post a congratulatory message for her husband on social media shortly after the game ended.

When Antonella spotted the six-time Ballon d'Or winner at the airport at Rosario, she ran towards him and jumped on her husband with so much joy.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Ruccozzo was full of joy when she met her husband after Copa America win. Photo by Alexandre Schneider and STR/AFP

Argentina's journey to Copa victory

Argentina began their Copa campaign on a shaky note after being forced to a 1-1 draw with Chile but recorded consecutive 1-0 wins over Uruguay and Paraguay.

The Albiceleste began to gain momentum following their 4-1 hammering of Bolivia in their last group match.

The Seleccion then recorded another comprehensive 3-0 win over Ecuador in the quarter-finals and a penalty shootout victory over Colombia in the semis.

Angel di Maria's first-half goal against Brazil in the final was enough for the Argentine's to lift their first Copa America title since 1993.

Messi's latest achievement

Messi is on course for another Ballon d'Or award despite having a poor season with Barcelona at the just-concluded season.

The inspirational captain finished the tournament with the Golden Boot and the Most Valuable Player awards.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Angel Di Maria has explained that Lionel Messi told him the Copa America final was his moment to shine as the Paris Saint-Germain forward scored the goal that condemned Brazil to a defeat.

Finally, Lionel Messi has won a title with Argentina as him and his teammates defeated Brazil 1-0 in the final of the 2021 Copa America.

It was a tough game for both sides as the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar faced in the encounter even though none of them was able to score.

