An old man defied his advanced age as he reunited with his son after two years of not seeing him

In the touching video, the 70-year-old made a stunning leap over a fence as he rushed to hug his son who recently returned from military duties

Social media users marvelled at the man's agility and strength despite being a septuagenarian, others gushed about the clip

Family, though the smallest unit of socialization, is everything to people.

A father couldn't contain his joy as he sighted his son he hadn't set eyes on for the past two years.

In an Instagram video shared by @dailymail, the overjoyed 70-year-old man scaled the entrance fence effortlessly as he hugged his son.

The son who is a military officer had been away on official duties.

A young man in the scene looked on in surprise as the old man defied his age to pull the fence stunt.

Social media users express surprise at the old man's agility

@drcherrychin reacted:

"Awesome family reunion. Nothing is better than this moment for them both."

@mullingsgladue said:

"He's got some good knees."

@ericallc_godsway.mrsguadalupe commented:

"Dad living in his Greatness."

@lasiribeiro remarked:

"I wanna be him when I’m 70."

@m_jones2440 stated:

"Ha! He pushed the other boy down."

