The African Democratic Congress is confident that it would emerge victorious in the Anambra gubernatorial race

The party stated that its governorship candidate, Akachukwu Nwankpo, and his running mate, Lawrence Ughamadu, have what it takes to deliver

The ADC disclosed the qualities it saw in Pastor Lawrence that influenced his emergence as the running mate of its candidate

Awka, Anambra state - A pentecostal pastor, Lawrence Ughamadu, has joined the Anambra gubernatorial race as the running mate to Akachukwu Nwankpo, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

PM News reported that Harris Chuma-Odili, the director-general (DG) media/publicity and strategy, Akachukwu Nwankpo campaign organisation, disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Saturday, July 10.

The DG stated that Ughamadu was nominated by the party after careful considerations and deliberations within the party hierarchy.

He said the choice of Pastor Lawrence was reached because of his good track record.

Chuma-Odili said:

''Nwankpo had an option to pick whoever he wanted but chose to involve the party in deciding who to run with.

“Pastor Law got the nod because he is a Pentecostal Pastor with an unblemished track record.''

Daily Trust reported that the cleric is a pastor with the Dominion City Church.

Court to decide on PDP authentic candidate

Meanwhile, there is uncertainty in Peoples Democratic Party after a high court barred the factional candidate of the party, Valentine Ozigbo, from parading himself as the PDP candidate for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra state.

This Day reported that the court sitting in Awka, the state capital, gave the order pending the determination of a suit before it.

The order issued by Justice Obiora Nwabunike was in respect to the suit with the number, A/230/2021, filed by Senator Ugochukwu Uba.

Obiano projects victory for APGA

In another news, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has passed a verdict on the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The News reports that the governor said the two leading opposition political parties in Anambra have already given up on the November 6 gubernatorial election in the state.

Obiano argued that the parties have practically conceded victory to the ruling All progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

