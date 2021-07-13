Cristiano Ronaldo has been hailed by Patrik Schick for winning the Golden Boot at the 2020 EURO tournament

These two forwards finished the tournament with five goals each, but Cristiano Ronaldo won the award because of assist

Patrik Schick was not sad about losing the Golden Boot award to Cristiano Ronaldo as he congratulated the Portuguese

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick has congratulated Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo for winning the Golden Boot award at the recently concluded EURO 2020 claiming that the Juventus star was lucky to have beaten him for the prize.

Despite crashing out in the round of 16 of the 2020 EURO tournament losing against Belgium, Cristiano Ronaldo had already scored five goals for Portugal.

Czech Republic star Patrik Schick was also on five goals before his country were eliminated from the EURO 2020 tournament.

Patrik Schick in action for Czech Republic at the EURO 2020. Photo by Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

Harry Kane had the chance to beat Cristiano Ronaldo for the Golden Boot award if he had scored twice against Italy in the final, but the Tottenham star was unable to find the back of the net.

According to the report on ESPN and Daily Mail, Cristiano Ronaldo by the by virtue of his single assist to Schick's zero, he edged ahead of the Bayer Leverkusen star to secure the award.

Raheem Sterling who was on three goals was also in contention for the Golden Boot award, but the Manchester City star was unable to score against Italy.

The report added that Schick added explained that Ronaldo remains his idol as he promised to continue to do well for his country and nation.

Patrik Schick's reaction

''Cristiano Ronaldo, this time you were luckier and congratulations to my idol.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how new Roma boss Jose Mourinho jokingly told Cristiano Ronaldo he would 'knock' him down if he was playing in the central defensive role.

Both Portuguese superstars will face each other in the Italian League from next season as the former Tottenham Hotspur was unveiled by the Giallorossi earlier this month.

Ronaldo and Mourinho worked together at Real Madrid for three seasons while they won three titles in the process.

The 58-year-old while speaking to the Italian media for the first time since his appointment took time out to crack jokes after he was asked about a prospective match against the 36-year-old.

While responding to the question, Mourinho said Ronaldo doesn't have to worry about his return to Serie A, adding that it could it might be different if he were a player and not a manager.

Source: Legit