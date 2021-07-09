Jose Mourinho tells Cristiano Ronaldo not to worry about his return to the Italian League as he starts his reign as Roma manager

The 58-year-old was presented to the media where he answered a series of questions including the treatment Man United and Spurs gave him

Mourinho is not alien to Serie A having won a treble for Inter Milan earlier in his career and the Roma fans will be expecting a similar experience this time

New Roma boss Jose Mourinho has jokingly told Cristiano Ronaldo he would 'knock' him down if he was playing in the central defensive role.

Both Portuguese superstars will face each other in the Italian League from next season as the former Tottenham Hotspur was unveiled by the Giallorossi earlier this month.

Ronaldo and Mourinho worked together at Real Madrid for three seasons while they won three titles in the process.

Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo shaking hands after the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Manchester United. Photo by Angel Martinez/Real Madrid

The 58-year-old while speaking to the Italian media for the first time since his appointment took time out to crack jokes after he was asked about a prospective match against the 36-year-old.

Jose Mourinho's message to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of new Serie A season

While responding to the question, Mourinho said Ronaldo doesn't have to worry about his return to Serie A, adding that it could it might be different if he were a player and not a manager. He said:

"Ronaldo doesn't have to worry about me, because I don't play at centre-back. If I played, of course, I would knock him down, but I don't have the quality for that. And I'm a little old for that."

The two-time Champions League winner took time out to defend his reigns at Manchester United and Spurs, saying he was unfairly treated despite his impacts on them as reported by Manchester Evening News.

Spurs severed ties with the Portuguese one week to the final of the EFL Cup which they eventually lost to Manchester City and Mourinho believes he could have won the title if he took charge of the game.

Jose Mourinho lashed out at Man United and Spurs

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jose Mourinho has lashed out at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur over what he termed 'unfair' treatment.

The 58-year-old was recently presented to over 10,000 fans in Rome as he begins his reign with the Italian League side in the coming season.

Before his appointment as the Giallorossi new boss, he was out of a job for about two months after Spurs fired him less than two years after he was hired.

