Lawmakers in Lagos state have passed a resolution asking the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to further equip the security agencies

The state legislators passed the resolution following a motion moved by Rauf Age-Sulaiman, an APC lawmaker from Amuwo-Odofin

Age-Sulaiman had narrowly escaped death after hoodlums shot at him during an APC rally in Amuwo Odofin

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lagos, Nigeria - The Lagos House of Assembly has passed a resolution urging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to adequately equip security agencies in the state.

Premium Times reported that the lawmakers said this would enhance the protection of lives and property of the residents.

The Lagos House of Assembly has passed a resolution urging Governor Sanwo-Olu to adequately equip security agencies in the state. Photo credit: Lagos State House of Assembly,Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the House passed the resolution sequel to a ‘matter of urgent public importance’ raised by Rauf Age-Sulaiman (APC-Amuwo-Odofin II) during the plenary session on Monday, July 12.

Resolutions come after an attack on lawmaker

A statement on the House's Facebook page noted that the resolutions were sequel to the attempt on the life of Age-Sulaiman by some hoodlums on Friday, July 9, during a political rally at his constituency ahead of the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

Age-Sulaiman who moved the motion also urged the House to call on Governor Sanwo-Olu to increase the number of officers in the Neighbourhood Safety Corps.

He urged the House to further resolve that the governor should call on the commissioner of police in the state to intensify efforts to secure the state.

Narrating how he escaped death from a gunshot at Oriade Local Council Development Area, Age-Sulaiman regretted how a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Samuel, who stood beside him, was hit and later confirmed dead.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Politician is shot dead during APC rally in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos recently confirmed the murder of its vice-chairman, Samuel Kayode (aka Ekpo Kinkin).

According to Jimoh Buhari, the spokesman of the union's chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, Ekpo was shot dead by miscreants.

He disclosed that Ekpo, who doubled as an APC member, was killed by thugs who hijacked the rally while he tried to protect another politician from being harmed.

Source: Legit